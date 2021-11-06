Nintendo is set to release a new console in the year 20XX.

Nintendo stated in their Second Quarter Financial Presentation to Investors that a successor to the Nintendo Switch is in the works, but that it will arrive at an unspecified date in “20XX.”

“Nintendo wants to continue to grow its company around the basic notion of generating unique combined hardware-software solutions,” they added, but they didn’t go into detail about the hardware. Nintendo hasn’t used any visuals in the presentation, instead opting for a question mark.

Nintendo wants to enhance its game production capacity by up to $900 million, according to the reports mentioned in the presentation. They will also spend $2.7 billion on building customer relationships, stressing their interest in shopping and theme parks.

On October 8, Nintendo introduced the Nintendo Switch OLED model, an updated version of the original system that “includes a brilliant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced acoustics,” according to Nintendo.