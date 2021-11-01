Nine firefighters were killed when a cave in Brazil collapsed.

Nine firefighters died in a cave after the roof fell while they were practicing inside, according to Brazilian officials.

According to the Sao Paulo fire department, the disaster occurred while a party of 26 firemen were conducting a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis.

“There were nine people killed and only one person rescued. At this time, there are no more victims at the location “It was stated.

Officials had previously stated that three people were killed and six others were missing. The victims’ identities have not been revealed.

According to a prior report from the mayor’s office in Altinopolis, 15 firefighters were still buried, and three of the rescued victims had fractures and hypothermia.

According to the mayor’s office, five persons were taken to a local hospital and then discharged.

Heavy rains delayed the efforts of police and emergency medical staff who joined firemen earlier Sunday in a frantic attempt to release those still trapped.

The rescue efforts were hindered by the distant location’s poor access and the fear of fresh collapses.

Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, declared on Twitter that he will provide “all the help and resources necessary for the victims’ rescue.”

Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors taking part in the training, told GloboNews that the group had intended to spend the night inside the cave.

“The entry to the building where they were staying fell. I’m in a desperate situation, “She said this while standing next to relatives of other firemen who were waiting for updates on the rescue operation.

Altinopolis is noted for its caves, which are a popular tourist destination in the area.