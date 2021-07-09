Nike and Coca-Cola Advocate Against Xinjiang Forced Labor Bill

According to the New York Times, multinational firms such as Nike and Coca-Cola are lobbying against a House bill that would bar the importation of goods manufactured in China’s forced labor camps.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, introduced by Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., in September, passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 406 to 3. If passed, the legislation would prohibit the importation of goods manufactured in China’s Xinjiang province using “convict labor, forced labor, or indentured labor subject to penal sanctions.”

The Chinese Communist Party is said to run re-education camps where inmates from ethnic minorities are detained and forced to work for the party for free or at a reduced rate in factories.

According to congressional workers who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity, as well as lobbying records obtained by the newspaper, multinational corporations are pleading with politicians to weaken the plan.

Apple is one of the companies lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the report stated. According to documents reviewed by the Times, the company wishes to extend compliance deadlines, to release supply chain information to congressional committees rather than to the public, and to have the US government designate certain Chinese entities as suspects of human rights violations against the Muslim minority population.

Apple, on the other hand, argued against this, stating that it believed the Uyghur act should become law. The Times reported that the measure had enough Senate support to reach President-elect Joe Biden’s desk by early next year.

Coca-Cola stated in reaction to the study that it “strictly prohibits any form of forced labor in our supply chain.” Rather than “lobbying against” the law, Nike spokesperson Greg Rossiter stated that the corporation was in “constructive discussions” about it.

Following the bill’s passage in September, the US Chamber of Commerce stated that it was well-intentioned but fell short. The provision’s targets, it was indicated, would likely divert their focus away from human rights and toward other issues.

The Times discovered that Nike and Coca-Cola spent an estimated $5.6 million on lobbying efforts in Congress and other federal agencies. Nike was revealed to have spent money specifically on the Uyghur act.

