Nigerians who distribute COVID vaccines are at risk of being kidnapped by gangs.

Nigeria has poor vaccination rates, which has led to Nigerians delivering immunizations to their homes via unsafe routes and gang activity.

Only 3.78 million individuals out of a total population of 206 million are completely vaccinated in Africa’s most populous country, but it aims to reach 55 million in the next two months.

Clinics are now taking matters into their own hands, having their employees ride their own motorcycles and bikes around the country to deliver immunizations to locals. Travelers along certain routes have been known to be kidnapped by armed groups, making the journey dangerous.

Aside from the hazardous roads, workers who make the journeys are frequently underpaid or sometimes denied reimbursement for travel expenses.

Late payments for vaccine deliverers have been “a huge difficulty,” according to Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, the top government official in charge of vaccination operations in Nigeria’s Bauchi state, forcing him to find funds to pay the workers himself.

“They won’t pay the money until the people have finished the task, and there’s no money for transportation,” Mohammed explained.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, executive director of Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, which oversees the COVID-19 vaccination distribution, said that “poor planning (and) poor coordination that results in difficulties or challenges in ensuring that the vaccines actually get to rural areas.”

Yunusa Bawa rolled his motorcycle out from the health clinic where he works in Kuje, Nigeria’s capital, and snatched up a black box of COVID-19 vaccination for the long journey ahead.

Going straight to the villages is one way to get beyond whatever apprehensions they might have about getting the shots, according to Bawa, 39.

“There is no problem when you meet them at their house,” he added. “(The vaccine) will be given to everyone.” Nigeria began requiring government personnel to be vaccinated or demonstrate a negative test for the virus within 72 hours of starting work on Dec. 1. Despite government assurances that the country is capable of delivering Western-manufactured vaccines to everybody, health care providers in remote areas are struggling, owing to delays in government funding.

Bawa and his colleagues worked at the Sabo health center in Kuje, a community of around 300,000 people near Abuja’s international airport. This is a condensed version of the information.