Nigerian Oil Hub Applauds New King’s Coronation.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people dressed in traditional red and white flocked to the riverine hamlet of Ode-Itsekiri in southern Nigeria’s oil city Warri to witness the ascension of their new monarch.

The monarch of Warri, or Olu, is one of Nigeria’s most powerful traditional rulers, ruling over a kingdom that dates back to the 15th century and boasts a trading hub and seaport historically utilized by Portuguese and Dutch slave traders.

The kings and emirs of Nigeria have little formal political power, but they exert great influence as keepers of spiritual and cultural heritage in Africa’s most populous country, which has over 300 ethnic groups.

At a ceremony in Ode-Itsekiri, his people’s ancestral home, the new King, Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37, ascended the throne as the 21st Olu of Warri.

Traditional chiefs of the historic town crowned the US-educated prince in the presence of ministers, governors, senators, religious leaders, and diplomats.

The kingmakers bowed to pay homage to the new king after the crown was put on his head, drawing applause from the joyful throng.

While guests were entertained with music, dancing, acrobatics, and a boat race, the new king, now formally known as Ogiame Atuwatshe III of Warri kingdom, implored Itsekiri to support him.

“We are confident that King Emiko’s rule would usher in peace, progress, and development in the Warri kingdom,” Felix Agbeyegbe, a retired civil servant wearing a black hat and white and red attire, told AFP.

The 77-year-old, who has seen three Olu of Warri ascend to the throne, called the next monarch “a child of destiny who should be nurtured to prosper.”

Emiko ascended to the throne following the death of his uncle, the previous king, but his succession was not without controversy. Because his mother is not from Itsekiri, some traditional leaders opposed.

Rumours circulated that his coronation would be postponed after local media reported that his traditional crown, which serves as a symbol of authority, was gone.

The authorities are apparently interviewing two of the late king’s sons about the affair.

A palace source told AFP that the disagreement had been resolved because the crown had been located. “Prince Emiko will be presented with his throne.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari issued a message to the new king, urging him to put the drama surrounding his ascension behind him and focus on serving his people.

Warri and its environs were decked out in celebratory flags, while buildings, offices, and markets were decked out in white and crimson.