Nigerian mobsters are accused of defrauding Americans by the Secret Service.

The US Secret Service (USSS) said Wednesday that eight Nigerian mob members have been charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering against American residents.

The eight men, all of Nigerian descent, were members of the Black Axe crime syndicate, which was based in South Africa. Seven of the men indicted were high-ranking members of the organization, while the eighth was accused of being a conspirator.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) apprehended seven of the individuals indicted on Tuesday, and they are awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges. A final suspect is still on the loose.

The counts of wire fraud and money laundering each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 in total. Each charge of identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence.

The FBI, the US State Department, and the SAPS and foreign intelligence services all supported the USSS in a large-scale probe of the Black Axe members.

While the USSS is more known in popular culture for providing security for government leaders, the agency’s original objective was to combat counterfeit cash, and it continues to do so today.

Since 2011, the mobsters have been conducting numerous financial schemes with Americans via the internet. There were a variety of romance-based and advance-fee systems featured in this.

Some of the victims were allegedly duped into thinking they were in relationships with the criminals. If the victims did not pay up, the mobsters threatened to blackmail them by revealing graphic images.

Other schemes involved mobsters claiming to require money for a pal who was traveling to South Africa and had gotten himself into trouble. According to reports, the friend was involved in an accident involving a crane or construction equipment.

According to the USSS, the Black Axe members were able to persuade their victims to open completely new American bank accounts for their own use.

“Transnational organized crime networks continue to victimize American citizens and pose a threat to the country’s financial system,” according to USSS official Jeremy Sheridan. “In its global investigative mission to destroy, the Secret Service, in collaboration with our partner agencies, works ceaselessly. This is a condensed version of the information.