Nigerian Military Says West Africa’s Top Terrorist Group Leader Is Dead.

The commander of West Africa’s top Islamic State-linked terrorist group, according to the Nigerian military, has died.

The Nigerian military has not revealed how they learned of Abu Musab Al-death, Barnawi’s hence no details about his death have been confirmed. The Islamic State has likewise been silent about the incident.

“I can certify to you that Abu Musab is no longer alive. It’s that simple. General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, told reporters, “He is dead and will remain dead.”

Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), was killed on Thursday, according to Nigeria’s senior military commander. #ISWAP #Nigeria https://t.co/GhNtfEBJv6 Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of Boko Haram, had an eldest son named Al-Barnawi. Boko Haram is a Nigerian terrorist organization with a presence in Chad, Niger, and northern Cameroon that has waged an Islamist insurgency for more than a decade.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has moved its focus to the Nigerian military and its allies under al-leadership. Barnawi’s

According to the International Crisis Gang, the group has up to 5,000 combatants, far outnumbering the Shekau-led faction’s around 2,000.

According to the United Nations, ISWAP efforts in Nigeria have resulted in over 36,000 deaths and displaced over 1.9 million people due to violence. Women and children account for more than 80% of those relocated.