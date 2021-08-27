Nigerian gunmen have freed dozens of kidnapped seminary students, according to a teacher.

Nigerian gunmen have liberated the remaining students from an Islamic seminary seized over three months ago in southwestern Niger State, according to the school’s head instructor.

On May 30, heavily armed thieves abducted 136 students from a seminary in Tegina, in the latest in a string of mass abductions targeting Nigerian institutions and colleges since December.

According to school officials, six of the students died in custody and a further 15 fled in June.

“All of the students have been discharged. We are presently transporting them back to their homes,” Abubakar Alhassan, the seminary’s director, told AFP by phone.

“I’m afraid I can’t offer you an accurate figure right now. When we go home, we’ll have to screen them. However, none of the students are held captive.”

He didn’t explain how the students were released or whether or not a ransom was paid.

Fati Abdullahi, whose 18-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son were among the kidnapped students, confirmed that the students were released.

“We’ve been on the phone with the people who are bringing them home. “We’ve been following their progress back home,” Abdullahi explained. “We can’t wait to see them.”

Attacks, looting, and mass abductions by criminal organizations known as bandits have increased in the northwest and central parts of Nigeria. However, criminals have begun targeting schools and students as a means of extracting additional ransom money this year.

Since December, when gangs began targeting schools, almost 1,000 pupils have been kidnapped. The majority have been released following negotiations, while a large number remain imprisoned in jungle camps.

Gunmen who kidnapped more than 100 pupils from a Baptist high school in northwestern Kaduna State released 15 more after paying ransom, according to a family spokesperson on Sunday.

Around 200 motorcycle-riding gunmen raided the town of Tegina in Niger State’s Rafi area in May, capturing the students and bringing them to their rural hideout.

An emissary assigned to deliver a ransom payment was held captive by the bandits for a week in August before being freed with a demand for additional money.

The kidnappers had just called the school last week to request that more clothes be sent for the children, who had been wearing the same ragged clothing for months.

Years of tensions and tit-for-tat armed assaults between farmers and nomadic herders over grazing area and water resources have led to violence in northwest and central Nigeria.

However, as criminal organizations engaging in cattle rustling have arisen, insecurity has increased. Brief News from Washington Newsday.