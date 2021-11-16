Nigeria will launch a COVID vaccine campaign in January with the goal of immunizing over 100 million people.

Nigerian officials stated on Monday that a major COVID-19 immunization campaign will begin later this week, with the goal of increasing the current 2.7 percent vaccination rate.

The government “has enough vaccinations in the pipeline to vaccinate around 50% of the target population by the end of January 2022,” according to Boss Mustapha, the leader of the presidential steering group on COVID-19.

This means that in order to meet its aim of vaccinating 111 million people, Africa’s most populous country will need to provide more than a million doses per day.

The initiative is scheduled to begin in the near future.