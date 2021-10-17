Nigeria, an ally in the fight against terrorism, should be supported by the Biden administration.

My phone’s speaker was filled by a deep, hesitant, and obnoxious voice.

The message was one minute and eighteen seconds long. It featured racial and insulting remarks directed at me and my family.

I couldn’t stand it any longer.

The voicemail, which came amid a virtual onslaught of phone, email, and social media attacks, left me shaken.

What had I done wrong for me to be the focus of such hatred?

On October 4, I wrote an op-ed titled, “The United States ignores the small African terrorist group IPOB at its peril.” Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a militant Nigerian separatist group, should be included to the State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list, according to the article.

It wasn’t exactly a bold suggestion. The group satisfies all of the terror-listing requirements, and their heinous efforts to compel and intimidate anyone who disagree with their political and social goals are legendary.

My judgment was published in the print edition of The Washington Times the next day, and BBC News (in Igbo) featured it shortly after.

Despite assertions that IPOB is a “nonviolent” movement with only “peaceful” goals, the group’s 50,000-strong paramilitary section, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has carried out a series of escalating attacks on Nigerian security forces and civilians in recent months.

Their global support network is just as uncivil.

I found myself in the crosshairs of the movement within hours of publication, the latest target of a coordinated take-down operation meant to force me to back down from my policy prescription. Local and federal law enforcement agencies were alerted.

As a counterterrorism scholar, I’m used to receiving criticism. Hundreds of times in dozens of publications, I’ve investigated and written on rogue actors and authoritarian regimes. My job has brought me all over the world and even behind enemy lines.

However, even for someone who covers violent substate actors, the combination of racism, racial superiority, religious intolerance, and lies demonstrated by IPOB activists and Biafra sympathizers was unprecedented.

Thousands of social media posts tagged me, combining misinformation with ad hominem attacks in an attempt to silence me.

Threats were made not only against me, but also against my family. My phone rang at all hours of the day and night. My inbox was filled with hundreds of emails. My home address was widely disseminated over social media. My spouse’s workplace address was also incorrect.

Despite being plainly identified as a tenured researcher who leads a nationally ranked school, I was labeled a "fake professor."