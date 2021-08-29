Nicole Gee and Johanny Rosario, two front-line female soldiers, were killed in the Kabul blast.

Sgt. Nicole Gee shared a photo on her Instagram page a few days before her death, showing her carrying a newborn in her arms at Kabul airport.

She captioned the photo, “I adore my job.”

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, and Gee, 23, were the only women among the 13 US troops killed in a suicide attack at Kabul airport on Thursday, which also killed more than 160 Afghans.

The attack, which occurred amid a huge evacuation following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, was claimed by Islamic State fighters.

The names of the killed US service members were released by the Defense Department on Saturday, eliciting an outpouring of condolences.

