Nicki Minaj is being slammed by the UK government over vaccine claims.

The country’s buttoned-up chief medical officer and prime minister found themselves talking about Nicki Minaj, vaccination hesitancy, and her cousin’s friend’s allegedly swollen testicles during a coronavirus briefing in Britain.

After she confessed to her 22.6 million Twitter followers that she had not yet been vaccinated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his chief medical officer Chris Whitty were drawn into a controversy concerning the worldwide rap sensation.

She added that being jabbed was a necessity for attending this week’s luxurious Met Gala in New York, implying that she was doing her own study on jabs.

Minaj then told a story of a relative in Trinidad who refused to be vaccinated after his friend was jabbed, became impotent, and developed swollen testicles as a result of the vaccination.

When asked about Minaj’s comments during a Covid question and answer session on Tuesday, Whitty, 55, the face of Britain’s coronavirus response who wasn’t previously known for his celebrity expertise, he didn’t miss a beat.

He told reporters, “There are a lot of rumors floating around, some of which are just plain ludicrous.”

“Some… are clearly made to terrify. One of them happens to be that.”

Instead, he expressed his delight that most people were ignoring misconceptions and getting stung, and he chastised anyone who was intentionally “peddling untruths.”

“They should be ashamed, in my opinion,” he added.

Johnson, 57, a classically trained man who often sprinkles Latin into his talks, confessed that he was “not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.”

Instead, he claimed he would rather listen to another lady with the same name, Nikki Kanani, a “superstar GP” who has been heavily involved in the government’s Covid vaccine campaign.

The forthright individual Minaj later sent Johnson a voice mail in which she claimed she was born in the United Kingdom and attended university with Margaret Thatcher, both of which are false.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, stated on Wednesday that he did not want to give the statements “the oxygen of publicity,” and urged public officials to be cautious in their remarks.

On Wednesday, as rumors swirled that Johnson was ready to reshuffle his cabinet, one Twitter user offered, “Reshuffle gossip: Health Secretary Minaj.”

Another said, “That will allow Cardi B to shift to the Treasury and Kardashian to the Environment,” referring to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

https://factcheck.afp.com/http%253A%252F%252Fdoc.afp.com%252F9MU4CR-1