Nicaragua changes its diplomatic status from Taiwan to China.

On Thursday, Nicaragua switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China, leaving only 14 countries to recognize the democratic island that Beijing has pledged to seize one day.

The declaration is a diplomatic success for China, which is attempting to isolate Taiwan on the international stage while Taipei deepens connections with a number of unofficial Western allies, including the United States.

China has spent decades effectively persuading Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to swap sides, most recently Panama, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic in Latin America.

Nicaragua’s government, led by Daniel Ortega, said on Thursday that it would follow suit.

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada stated, “The People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry quickly deleted Nicaragua from its diminishing list of diplomatic friends on its website, expressing “heartfelt grief and remorse.”

However, it stated that it will continue to form coalitions in other areas.

Taiwan has the right to trade and establish diplomatic contacts with other countries as a member of the international community, according to the foreign ministry.

In a brief statement, China’s national news agency Xinhua confirmed the news, saying that delegations from China and Nicaragua had already met on Friday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Leaders of China’s Communist Party claim Taiwan as their territory and have promised to conquer the island by force if necessary.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

Following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, Beijing increased diplomatic, military, and economic pressure.

She considers Taiwan to be an independent republic that is not a part of “one China.”

However, in the last 18 months, Beijing’s sabre-rattling has reached new heights, with Chinese fighter planes and bombers routinely flying inside Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, a step they had previously avoided.

Previously, Taipei and Nicaragua enjoyed cordial relations, cooperating on subjects such as health and agriculture.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerilla, announced his desire to develop ties with both China and Taiwan at the same time when he returned to power in 2007, an idea that China would not accept.

Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras are Taiwan’s last Central American allies. Other countries with which it has links include Haiti and Paraguay.

Honduras appears to be the next ally to collapse.