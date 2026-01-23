NHS Issues Warning Amid Surge in Norovirus Cases Across the UK

The NHS has issued an urgent update as cases of norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting bug,” surge across the UK, causing concern among health authorities. The stomach illness, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, has been reported at significantly higher rates in early 2026 compared to the same period last year. According to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and NHS England, norovirus infections have risen by 47% compared to early 2025, with a 61% increase over the past two weeks alone. This sharp rise is particularly evident among those aged 65 and over, and has put pressure on hospital systems, with bed usage approaching 95% capacity in some areas.

Rising Cases and Health System Strain

The rapid spread of the virus has prompted health officials to warn the public to take extra precautions. In a statement shared on social media, the NHS emphasized the highly contagious nature of the virus and the importance of avoiding crowded spaces, including schools, workplaces, and medical facilities. People infected with the virus are advised to stay home until two days after symptoms have stopped, to prevent further transmission.

Despite its rapid spread, the virus typically clears up within two to four days, with symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. However, the NHS has highlighted the risk of dehydration, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children. As a result, maintaining fluid intake is essential, with the NHS recommending oral rehydration solutions (ORS), water, and broths to help replenish lost fluids and salts.

In addition to its primary advice of frequent handwashing with soap and water, the NHS warned that alcohol-based hand sanitizers are ineffective against norovirus. This fact underscores the importance of proper hygiene, particularly when handling contaminated surfaces. Norovirus can linger on surfaces for weeks, making cleaning with bleach-based solutions crucial in limiting the virus’s spread.

The virus can affect people more than once due to the presence of various strains circulating simultaneously. Health experts have noted that immunity to one strain does not guarantee protection from another, making repeated infections possible. This frequent reinfection is one reason why norovirus continues to spread rapidly across communities.

The NHS continues to advise those suffering from norovirus to rest and manage their symptoms at home, stressing that in most cases, medical intervention is unnecessary unless dehydration becomes severe. Signs of dehydration include sunken eyes, extreme fatigue, and the inability to urinate. Should these symptoms occur, medical attention is recommended.