NGO: London Is At The Center Of A Global Tax-Dodging Network.

After the Pandora Papers exposed British overseas territories as part of a worldwide tax-dodging network, campaigners are pushing on the British government to take greater action against tax havens.

Despite official complaints, Alex Cobham, director of the Tax Justice Network, which advocates for greater transparency, said Britain was “dragging its feet” on improvements.

In an interview with AFP, he said that, far from progressing, old patterns may persist as Britain pursues a more independent, global position following its final exit from the European Union earlier this year.

“There is a serious risk that the UK, in this period of Brexit, is reverting to the old paradigm of… the post-colonial network of taxing jurisdictions with the City of London (financial center) at its heart,” he said.

The Pandora Papers, which describe how heads of state exploit offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, show that the British Virgin Islands account for two-thirds of the shell corporations named.

The authorities of the British overseas territory, where businesses may be formed swiftly and easily, have pledged to make their company registries public.

To combat money laundering, London issued a directive to foreign territories and royal dependencies two years ago, requiring them to reveal the true owners of shell firms.

Bermuda, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man were all affected by the decision.

According to a Treasury spokeswoman, the United Kingdom has “lead the globe in combating tax avoidance and evasion and promoting tax transparency, driving global measures to assist tax authorities in uncovering income and assets held by their taxpayers.”

The spokesperson said, “We are also dedicated to making the UK a hostile place for illegal financing and economic crime,” promising to examine the data leak “to see if it exposes anything new to our existing knowledge and ongoing investigations.”

However, Cobham said that the Virgin Islands had simply given the request “lip service” and made disclosure reliant on others doing so as well.

He claimed the solution was simple: London should legislate, and failing to do so indicated it was “not serious” about addressing the problem.

The public debate about tax avoidance, which is allowed and exploits loopholes, and tax evasion, which is prohibited, has been reignited by the Pandora Papers.

While the United Kingdom is a major tax avoidance player, the United States – the world's largest financial center – is the "biggest."