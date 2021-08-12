Next year, New Zealand hopes to relax border controls.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that rigorous border controls would stay in place this year, but that she intended to reopen the country to the rest of the world gradually in 2022 while keeping the country’s virus-free status.

She claimed the adjustments would be “careful and methodical” to prevent varieties like the extremely contagious Delta strain from entering New Zealand, where there is no local transmission and home life is quite normal.

“Rushing could put us in the same predicament as many other countries,” she added, citing an outbreak of the Delta type in Australia, which has caused the country’s two major cities to go into lockdown again.

Ardern received great plaudits for her quick and decisive reaction to the epidemic, which resulted in only 26 deaths in a five-million-strong population.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has had a less than fantastic vaccine rollout, with just about 20% of the population fully immunized.

Sectors including as healthcare, hospitality, and agriculture, which are experiencing severe labor shortages due to the lack of foreign employees, have urged the centre-left leader to relax border restrictions.

Ardern stated that vaccinations would be ramped up, with the goal of providing vaccines to all eligible people by the end of the year, allowing border regulations to be relaxed.

International arrivals would be reviewed based on their vaccination status and whether they came from a high, medium, or low-risk countries under the proposed modifications.

If they are vaccinated and come from a low-risk country, they may face the entire two-week quarantine, a reduced period of isolation, home isolation, or quarantine-free entrance.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers,” Ardern added, without elaborating.

International travel, she added, would never be the same after the pandemic.

“Vaccines, border testing, and possibly some symptom monitoring while traveling will soon become our standard. And we’ll grow accustomed to it,” she added.

New Zealand’s cautious measures to loosen border controls have had mixed results thus far.

As various epidemics expanded over the Tasman Sea, a travel bubble with Australia was disrupted repeatedly and finally suspended in June.

The tiny Cook Islands allow quarantine-free travel, while New Zealand launched a scheme last month to bring in seasonal workers from Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu without having to self-isolate.