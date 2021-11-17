Next Week, the UN Nuclear Chief will pay a visit to Tehran.

Iran’s atomic agency announced Monday that the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran, as the Vienna-based body revealed that the Islamic republic had increased its supply of highly enriched uranium.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed alarm on November 12 over a lack of engagement with the Iranian leadership, calling it “astonishing.”

He expressed his desire to meet Iranian officials ahead of the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting, which is slated for next week.

Later this month, in Vienna, discussions on reviving the dormant 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and international powers are set to resume.

The remaining participants — the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia — will participate in those talks directly, while the United States will participate indirectly.

“I have not had any interaction with this government… that has been there for more than five months,” Grossi said last week of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

“Technical conversations” with Iran’s new atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami were the only exceptions, he claimed.

Iran answered three days later by confirming that Grossi had been invited.

Iran’s atomic agency spokeswoman said Fars news agency on Wednesday that the UN agency’s chief “would arrive in Tehran on the evening of Monday, November 22.”

Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Eslami on Tuesday, according to the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear energy organization.

In a report seen by AFP on Wednesday, the IAEA estimated that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium as of November 6 was 2,489.7 kilogrammes, well beyond the limit set in the 2015 agreement.

According to the data, the entire amount now includes 113.8 kg enhanced to 20%, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched to 60%, up from 10 kg.

Grossi’s most recent trip to Tehran was in September, when he reached an agreement on access to monitoring equipment at Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, the IAEA reported a few days later that it was denied “indispensable” access to a unit at the TESA complex in Karaj, outside Tehran, in violation of the September agreement.

The accusation was refuted by Iran’s representative to the IAEA, who tweeted that “items connected to this complex are not included for service,” referring to IAEA operations on monitoring equipment.

On Wednesday, the IAEA “categorically rejected” that its cameras were used in an unclaimed June attack on the TESA installation.

