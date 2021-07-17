Next Week, Belarus’ opposition leader will meet with White House officials.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled Belarusian opposition leader, will meet with White House officials on her visit to the United States next week, according to a White House official.

After President Alexander Lukashenko, who had ruled Belarus with an iron grip for nearly three decades, claimed a sixth term in office, mass anti-government protests erupted in August 2020.

Tikhanovskaya, a stay-at-home mom until then, campaigned in place of her imprisoned husband and claimed to have easily won, but fraud suspicions arose, and Lukashenko declared himself the winner.

Tikhanovskaya was pushed into exile and currently resides in Lithuania.

“The world has been inspired by the Belarusian people – including Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – who, in the face of ruthless repression, continue to fearlessly demand a meaningful voice in their country’s future,” the US official added.

“When Ms Tikhanovskaya visits Washington next week, senior White House officials hope to meet her. The US stands with her and the people of Belarus, and will continue to support their democratic goals, according to the official.

In an ongoing crackdown on the opposition, Belarus imprisoned 11 university students and raided the homes of 18 journalists on Friday.