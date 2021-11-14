Next month, Peru will require Covid Vaccine Proof for indoor spaces.

Peru, which has the highest Covid fatality rate in the world, will begin requiring vaccination proof from anyone accessing indoor spaces next month, according to the administration.

People aged 18 and up would be required to show real or virtual immunization cards to enter restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, and theaters, according to a statement published in the official government publication.

Two Covid-19 doses will be required, according to Health Minister Hernando Cevallos.

Indoors, face masks will also be required.

Peru has vaccinated 16.4 million people, or 59 percent of the population aged 12 and up, with two doses thus far.