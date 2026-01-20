Newsom Criticizes European Leaders at Davos Over Trump’s Greenland Push

California Governor Gavin Newsom unleashed a scathing critique of European leaders during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, 2026. His remarks targeted their handling of U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial push to acquire Greenland and impose tariffs on Europe, accusing them of weakness and complicity in the face of his aggressive foreign policy.

Newsom’s Blunt Message

Addressing a packed room of reporters at the prestigious Swiss summit, Newsom, a Democrat with eyes on the 2028 presidential race, did not hold back. “I can’t take this complicity,” he said, decrying world leaders’ response to Trump’s maneuvers. “People rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.” His sharp remarks extended to a satirical jab—selling kneepads emblazoned with Trump’s signature on his campaign website, mocking what he perceived as politicians groveling before the U.S. president.

Newsom was particularly vocal about Europe’s lack of resistance to Trump’s demand for Greenland, a territory owned by Denmark. The U.S. president recently threatened tariffs on European allies unless Denmark agreed to sell the island. “It’s time to buck up, it’s time to get serious and stop being complicit,” Newsom told reporters, echoing his belief that the current diplomatic approach to Trump was nothing short of “stupidity.”

The governor’s comments came as tensions between the U.S. and Europe reached a boiling point. President Trump has refused to rule out withdrawing from NATO over the Greenland dispute, a move that would have far-reaching consequences for global security. Meanwhile, European leaders have struggled to balance their commitment to the transatlantic alliance with the pressure of Trump’s demands.

European Reactions to Trump’s Demands

At Davos, European leaders largely took a more measured approach. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized Europe’s commitment to Arctic security, citing Finland’s recent sale of icebreaker vessels to the U.S. as evidence of Europe’s seriousness in the matter. French President Emmanuel Macron, however, voiced strong criticism of Trump’s trade policies, which he claimed were undermining European industries. “We do prefer respect to bullies,” Macron said, referring to the U.S. president’s aggressive stance on tariffs and trade negotiations.

The dispute over Greenland has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over U.S.-European relations. While some leaders, such as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, have sought to maintain cordial relations with the U.S., others, like Newsom, argue that Europe’s appeasement is dangerous. “This guy is a wrecking ball,” Newsom said of Trump, urging European leaders to “stop being complicit” and “have a backbone.”

As the Davos summit came to a close, the future of the transatlantic partnership remained uncertain. With European leaders divided over how to respond to Trump’s hardball diplomacy, the world is watching closely to see how the situation over Greenland and NATO will evolve in the coming months. Whether Newsom’s calls for European strength will resonate or whether Trump’s tactics will prevail is still up in the air.