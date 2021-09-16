News on Climate Change: The Ozone Hole Is Bigger Than Antarctica.

The hole in the ozone layer that forms every year during the Southern Hemisphere spring, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, is particularly enormous this year.

According to the study, the size of the hole has already surpassed the Antarctica threshold and is continually increasing.

The hole is identical to the one from previous year, which was one of the largest and longest since records began in 1979. In 2020, the ozone hole did not completely close until around Christmas.

“At the start of the season this year, the ozone hole grew as expected. In a release, Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, said, “It seems pretty similar to last year’s, which wasn’t really exceptional until early September, but then turned into one of the largest and longest-lasting ozone holes in our data record later in the season.”

“According to our projections, this year’s hole has grown to be larger than typical. Because the vortex is quite stable and stratospheric temperatures are even lower than last year, it may increase slightly during the next two or three weeks.”

Because it absorbs UV light, ozone serves as a protective layer for Earth. With a depleted layer, more radiation reaches Earth.

Over the last few decades, some chemicals, pollution, greenhouse gases, and a variety of other contaminants have destroyed the ozone layer, re-creating the hole and making it worse.

The ozone layer has the ability to regenerate. According to experts, the ozone-depleting compounds will not be totally filtered out of the atmosphere until the 2060s.

“The ozone hole in 2021 is currently among the top 25% in our data dating back to 1979, but the process is still ongoing. In the next weeks, we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. A large or small ozone hole in a single year does not always indicate that the general recovery process is not progressing as predicted, but it can indicate that extra attention is needed and research directed toward understanding the causes of a given ozone hole event,” Peuch explained.

