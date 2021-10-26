News on Climate Change: How Will The World Recover From Record-High Greenhouse Gas Emissions?

According to a report released Monday by the World Meteorological Organization, greenhouse gas levels reached new highs in 2020.

The United Nations has warned that the globe is far from where it should be when it comes to reducing emissions.

In the study, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas stated, “We are significantly off track.” “We must reconsider our industrial, energy, and transportation systems, as well as our entire way of life.” According to the World Meteorological Organization, carbon dioxide levels have risen to 413.2 parts per million in 2020.

According to a separate UN Framework Convention on Climate Change estimate, current global emissions promises by each country would still result in emissions levels that are 16 percent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010. (UNFCCC).

Scientists working on climate change have aimed to cut the numbers by 45 percent.

“Overshooting the temperature goals will result in a destabilized world and inexhaustible misery, especially among those who have contributed the least to (greenhouse gas) emissions in the atmosphere,” Patricia Espinosa, the UNFCCC’s executive secretary, stated.

Espinosa stated, “We are nothing near where science says we should be.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, told reporters that he is concerned that the required goals will not be agreed upon.

“I’m worried because everything may go wrong and we could not get the agreements we need,” he added. “It’s touch and go, it’s very, very difficult, but I believe it can be done.”

“It’s going to be “very difficult.”

Experts have stated that in order to appropriately address greenhouse gas concentration levels, an international agreement on serious and severe emission reduction goals would be required.