News on Climate Change: Food Waste Is Worse Than First Thought, Says WWF

The amount of food that goes to waste each year is believed to be 2.5 billion tons, about double the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s projections.

In a research titled “Driven to Waste: Global Food Loss on Farms,” the World Wildlife Fund and U.K. supermarket store Tesco reported on Wednesday that roughly 40% of all food produced goes uneaten, up from the previous estimate of 33%.

The analysis detailed how much food is lost from farm to table, as well as how billions of pounds of food are thrown away in transportation, storage, manufacturing, and processing. According to the research, Europe, the United States, and industrialized Asia account for roughly half of the waste.

“Because food production consumes a significant amount of land, water, and energy, wasted food has a significant impact on climate change – previous estimates suggest that food waste accounts for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the report, and that “food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions.”

The analysis stressed the impact of food waste on the environment after integrating waste produced from supply chain losses and waste generated during retail consumption.

We are wasting 1 billion tonnes of food more than previously estimated.

This means that up to 40% of food is never consumed.

New WWF research reveals the scale of food waste and outlines how we need action from farm to fork

In a press release, Pete Pearson, global food loss and waste program lead at WWF, said, “We have known for years that food loss and waste is a big problem that can be decreased, which in turn might reduce the impact of food systems on nature and climate.”

However, he acknowledges that the most recent assessment “shows us the situation is possibly worse than we had imagined.”

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy announced new measures to learn more about how to reduce food waste.

“This year, for the first time, several of our suppliers will report on their own farm food loss and waste, assisting us in addressing waste in the earliest portions of the supply chain,” he stated in a press release.

More effort is needed to address climate change from this “forgotten hotspot,” according to “Driven to Waste.”

“Driven to Waste demonstrates that providing access to technology and training on farms is insufficient; corporate and government decisions farther down the supply chain have a major impact on the amount of food lost or wasted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.