New Zealand’s Prime Minister warns that the virus outbreak will worsen.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned New Zealanders to expect additional cases from the outbreak that has thrown the hitherto virus-free country on lockdown after six more positive Covid-19 tests.

New Zealand, according to Ardern, is dealing with the highly transmissible Delta strain linked to Australia’s outbreak, which officials have so far been unable to contain.

Ardern said the swift rise to a total of seven cases reinforced her decision to issue statewide stay-at-home orders on Tuesday after the first case was discovered.

“It demonstrates that Level 4 (extreme lockdown) is the appropriate place to be at this stage,” Ardern told TVNZ.

She said one of the new cases was an Auckland Hospital nurse and another was a high school teacher, both of whom worked in high-risk environments where the virus might swiftly spread.

“We’re anticipating more,” she cautioned as officials revealed that modeling indicated the cluster would grow to 120 cases even with strict restrictions in place.

With only 26 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million people since the epidemic began, the first infection, a 58-year-old Auckland man, brought an end to a six-month era in New Zealand without community transmission.

According to Ardern, investigators are trying to discover out how the man caught the strain linked to Australia.

“Our case originated in Australia, and now it is our responsibility to figure out how and when it arrived in the United States,” she explained.

“A reasonable place to start is with our controlled isolation (border) facilities.”

The three-day statewide lockdown will be followed by a week of restrictions in Auckland and the surrounding Coromandel region, New Zealand’s first in 15 months.

Despite stay-at-home restrictions in place since late June, Ardern said three positive border cases were received this month from Sydney, where an outbreak is still raging.

According to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, there were no obvious links between the border cases from New South Wales – of which Sydney is the capital – and the seven-strong cluster in Auckland, four of whom were flatmates in their 20s.

“They’ve been out and about a lot,” Bloomfield continued, “and I’m expecting there will be a large number of spots of interest.” Among other places, several of the flatmates had visited a church and Auckland’s Sky City casino.

Even if there were more cases, Ardern was certain that her government’s goal of eradicating rather than managing the virus would be successful.

"While Delta poses a greater threat, the instruments remain the same.