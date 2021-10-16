New Zealand’s Official Wizard Will Be Fired.

New Zealand’s official wizard is stepping down. The council has told the charismatic magician he must leave over 40 years after the city of Christchurch asked him to stay.

With his flowing beard, straggly hair, and donning a long, black robe and conical cap, the 88-year-old wizard, also known as Ian Brackenbury Channell, has been a famous tourist attraction for more than three decades, addressing audiences in the city center.

Nothing was off bounds for the modern-day Merlin, from berating politicians to successfully organizing a campaign to prevent “an attack on the city’s spirit” when the red public phone booths were to be repainted blue.

He’s been in high demand, casting charms to sway the outcome of important rugby matches and being flown to Australia to do a rain dance.

“It was a painful decision to terminate this contract,” said Lynn McClelland, assistant chief executive of Christchurch City Council.

“The Wizard made a significant and unique contribution to our city’s cultural life, and he will long be a part of our history,” said the council.

However, magic no longer matches the “promotional environment” of the South Island’s largest city, according to McClelland, who added that future programs “will increasingly reflect our varied populations and promote a lively, diversified, modern city.”

Channell, a British-born former Royal Air Force airman with a double honours degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Leeds, came in Christchurch in 1974.

When he initially began public speaking, the council attempted to have him imprisoned, but he became so popular that when he threatened to leave after a spell backfired at a rugby tournament ten years later, the council lobbied for him to stay.

“After years of ill-concealed animosity by the municipal council, this was a welcome change of attitude,” Channell remarked.

He was designated “Wizard of Christchurch” by the city council, “an authentic living work of art” by the New Zealand Art Gallery Directors Association, and “Wizard of New Zealand” by Prime Minister Mike Moore in 1990.

The wizard has been paid NZ$16,000 ($11,300) annually by the council “to undertake acts of wizardry and other wizard-like-services” since 1998, and he expressed dissatisfaction with his exclusion.

He told the Stuff news website, “They are a bunch of bureaucrats with no ideas.”

“They aren’t considering strategies to promote Christchurch internationally.”

“They aren’t using my services.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.