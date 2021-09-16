New Zealand’s economy grew well in the second quarter.

Official figures revealed that New Zealand’s economy grew by 2.8 percent in the second quarter, while analysts said the country’s latest Covid-19 shutdown had likely slowed growth.

The April-June growth rate was more than double market expectations, buoyed in part by the emergence of a short-lived travel bubble with neighboring Australia.

According to Statistics New Zealand, the current statistic follows growth of 1.4 percent in the preceding quarter, which was revised down from 1.6 percent.

In the 12 months to the end of June, the economy grew by more than 17%, with a one-off 13.9 percent gain in the July-September quarter after New Zealand lifted its initial lockdown.

The creation of a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, according to Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr, helped “supercharge” some sectors of the economy.

“Less Covid restrictions and the emergence of the trans-Tasman travel bubble boosted transport and retail activity,” he said.

As Australia battled multiple outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta strain, the bubble opened in April but closed in July.

As New Zealand battles its own Delta outbreak, which began in the country’s largest city, Auckland, in mid-August, the chances of it reopening soon appear unlikely.

The epidemic, which sparked a three-week nationwide lockdown that is still in effect in Auckland, meant that the high growth seen in the second quarter was now “old news,” according to Kerr.

“Delta has stymied the rebound and now has complete control,” he claimed.

“As a result of the lockdown, we predict a 7% drop in Q3… although the current disruption is projected to be brief, followed by a rapid rebound in the December quarter.”

He said the anticipation of stronger growth later this year prompted the central bank to raise its base rate from a record low of 0.25 percent next month.