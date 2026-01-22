New Zealand’s Deadly Landslide Leaves Campers Trapped Amid Record Rainfall

Rescue teams are scrambling to locate missing campers, including children, after a catastrophic landslide struck a New Zealand campsite on January 22, 2026. The disaster, triggered by days of torrential rainfall, has left residents in the Bay of Plenty region devastated and searching for survivors amidst the wreckage.

Massive Landslide Engulfs Campsite

At around 9:30 a.m. local time, the peaceful atmosphere of Mount Maunganui’s Beachside Holiday Park was shattered when a landslide tore through the campsite. The sudden and violent descent of mud and debris trapped several campers under the wreckage of overturned vehicles and crushed infrastructure. According to New Zealand police, hundreds of people were on-site when the hillside collapsed, devastating campervans, tents, and even a toilet and shower block.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a deafening roar as the land slid down the mountain, with some campers narrowly escaping. Australian tourist Sonny Worrall recalled, “I looked behind me and saw a huge landslide coming down. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.” Meanwhile, Nix Jaques, a camper who witnessed the chaos, described how the landslide struck cars and moved a family’s campervan. Rescue efforts immediately followed, but the unstable terrain forced teams to withdraw temporarily. “It’s a high-risk environment, and teams will continue to work through the night,” said Megan Stiffler of Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The number of those missing remains uncertain, though authorities suggest it is likely in the single digits. Children are believed to be among the trapped, complicating the search. Some campers initially unaccounted for may have left the site, further hindering the count. The recovery operation continues, and specialized sniffer dogs have been brought in to assist the search.

Impact of Extreme Weather

This devastating event is just one of several caused by extreme weather in New Zealand’s North Island. In Welcome Bay, a landslide struck a home at 4:50 a.m. on January 22, claiming two lives and injuring another. Police continue to search for a 47-year-old man swept away in his vehicle during a flooded river crossing near Warkworth. The man’s wife remains hopeful, citing his skills as a fisherman and swimmer.

As of Thursday night, the Bay of Plenty region recorded its wettest day on record, with Tauranga receiving nearly 300mm of rain within 30 hours—equivalent to two and a half months’ worth of rainfall. Emergency declarations have been made in multiple regions, including Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, and Tairawhiti. Thousands are without power, and floodwaters have isolated entire towns. As of Thursday, at least 8,000 households were still without electricity.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his condolences to affected communities, praising emergency responders for their bravery. “This tragedy has claimed lives and devastated livelihoods,” Luxon said. “The whole country is grateful for those putting themselves at risk to help.” Opposition leader Chris Hipkins echoed these sentiments, offering sympathy to those still waiting for news of their loved ones.

Experts point to climate change as a contributing factor to the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events. James Renwick, professor of climate science at Victoria University, noted, “Every storm seems to bring more devastation, which is exactly what we expect with a warming climate.” Authorities have warned that heavy rain is expected to continue, further increasing the risk of additional landslides and flooding over the coming days.

The National Emergency Management Agency has urged residents to stay vigilant as weather conditions worsen. In light of the ongoing crisis, businesses and public offices in Auckland will close on January 26 to allow some respite for responders and residents.

This tragedy at Mount Maunganui serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the vulnerability of popular tourist destinations in the face of increasingly severe weather patterns.