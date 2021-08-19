New Zealand claims to have solved the ‘puzzle’ of the Covid outbreak.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced a breakthrough Thursday in tracking the origins of a Covid-19 outbreak that sent the country into lockdown, saying it could help “stamp out” the virus.

Officials are investigating how an Auckland man caught the coronavirus last week, ending a six-month period in which there had been no community cases in New Zealand.

The individual tested positive for a Delta strain found in Australia, and Ardern said investigations narrowed the source to someone who arrived from Sydney on August 7.

She stated the traveller had been quarantined and admitted to the hospital since landing, implying the virus had not been in the community for as long as first thought.

Ardern told reporters, “We feel we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we were looking for.”

She added that locating the source of the epidemic improved the team’s ability to “circle the virus, lock it down, and stamp it out.”

She claimed the number of cases had increased by 11 overnight to a total of 21.

When the first case was revealed on Tuesday, Ardern ordered a three-day national lockdown, the first in 15 months, with limitations in place for a week in Auckland and the adjacent Coromandel.

“We’re all expecting cases to deteriorate before improving; that’s always the trend with these outbreaks,” she said.

She did, however, express cautious optimism, saying, “We suspect it wasn’t present for long before it was discovered.”

The infected visitor traveled from Sydney on a so-called “red zone” flight, which was organised to transport New Zealanders who had been left stranded after Wellington imposed a trans-Tasman travel ban because to several outbreaks in Australia.

The guy tested positive two days later and was admitted to the hospital a week later.

Officials stated that it was still unknown how the virus spread into the population, and that 1,000 close contacts of positive individuals were being evaluated.

The decision on whether the three-day lockdown would be extended or lifted by Saturday is coming Friday.

New Zealand’s policy of eradicating rather than limiting the virus in the community has resulted in only 26 deaths in a population of five million people.

Australia, which has been following a similar “Covid zero” strategy, is having trouble containing outbreaks of the Delta form.

Specialist military health personnel were dispatched this week to reinforce slow vaccination efforts in the area, which is coping with Australia’s first significant outbreak in Aboriginal communities.

Wilcannia’s around 750 people put up notices on the road early in the outbreak. Brief News from Washington Newsday.