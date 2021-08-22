New York’s Top 25 Wealthiest Individuals.

Living in New York is expensive, yet these 25 people aren’t having any trouble paying their bills.

The Big Apple is home to 99 billionaires, ranging from real estate moguls to fashion moguls, so it’s no surprise that the state has some of the most expensive real estate on the planet, not to mention retail districts that will break (most people’s) bank.

According to Forbes, the 25 wealthiest people in New York are listed below.

Michael Bloomberg ($59 billion) is the richest man in the world.

Michael Bloomberg is not just the richest guy in New York, but also one of the richest individuals on the planet.

Bloomberg cofounded Bloomberg LP, a financial information and media corporation, in the 1980s and is best known in New York City for serving as mayor from 2002 to 2013.

He also ran for President of the United States in 2020, but dropped out in March.

Bloomberg is said to have eight residences in New York.

Julia Koch and her relatives (42.7 billion dollars)

Julia Koch became the wealthiest woman in New York after her husband David died in 2019 at the age of 79, leaving her and her three children a 42 percent share in Koch Industries.

Koch Industries is one of America’s largest private firms, with interests in petroleum manufacturing, refining, and distribution, as well as banking, commodities trading, and investment.

Koch was left with $143 million in New York City real estate, including her 740 Park Avenue duplex.

Stephen Schwarzman ($33.2 billion) is a billionaire.

In 1985, Stephen Schwarzman and fellow billionaire Peter Peterson launched private equity firm Blackstone, which grew to become the world’s largest buyout firm, with $538 billion in assets.

He currently resides in a duplex apartment at 740 Park Avenue, which was originally owned by John D. Rockefeller Jr.

Len Blavatnik ($32 billion) is a multibillionaire.

With dual residency in the United States and the United Kingdom, Len Blavatnik can declare himself Britain’s richest man. He owns a house in Manhattan worth an estimated $250 million.

Blavatnik made his fortune by selling his stake in TNK-BP, a Russian energy business, for $7 billion in 2013 and buying Warner Music for $3.3 billion two years prior.

He also owns Access Industries, an investment firm that owns shares in LyondellBasell, Rocket Internet, and Tory Burch, among other companies.

Jim Simons ($24.6 billion) is a multibillionaire.

