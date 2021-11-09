New York’s incoming mayor promotes a cryptocurrency with a city theme.

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Monday that a new cryptocurrency in the city’s colors will be introduced on Wednesday, fulfilling his vow to support digital currencies.

On the campaign trail in June, the former cop said that under his leadership, New York will be transformed in a year, including becoming a “hub of bitcoins,” the most popular cryptocurrency.

Adams declared last Thursday, two days after his election, that when he starts office in early January, he will receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin and that New York will become “the center of the cryptocurrency sector.”

On Monday, the former Brooklyn Ward president continued on message, expressing his enthusiasm for NewYorkCityCoin, or NYCCoin, a bitcoin-style cryptocurrency set to launch on Wednesday.

The “CityCoin” project has already commenced in Miami, Florida, and Austin, Texas, with the goal of uniting cryptocurrency players in a city’s area to encourage its technical development.

It utilizes the “mining” technique, which entails verifying and validating previously completed transactions in a coin. The “miner” receives bitcoin units generated just for the occasion in exchange.

The goal will be to create NYCCoins at initially, but they will not be immediately available to individuals or exchangeable on public markets.

The project’s goal is to foster the growth of a local community of entrepreneurs and services based on the common denominator of NewYorkCityCoins, which can then be used in exchanges, as part of a loyalty program, or to grant access to certain sites or even physical venues in the city.

A third of the value earned during the “mining” is paid into a special account set aside for New York City, which it can utilize as it sees fit.

“We’re relying on technology and innovation to help propel our city ahead,” Adams said in a tweet on Monday.

While New York is known as the global financial capital, it is not yet seen as a hotspot in the realm of cryptocurrencies or blockchain, the technology that underpins the currencies.

Miami, which already has its own MiamiCoin, is ahead of the game in this regard, hosting an annual event that is widely regarded as the most important in the industry in the United States.

Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, also beat Adams to the punch by announcing that he will receive his next salary in bitcoin hours before Adams did.