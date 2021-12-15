New York’s First Woman Police Chief, Keechant Sewell, has been appointed.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday that Keechant Sewell will be appointed as the city’s first-ever female police chief, at a time when the city’s trust in law enforcement has been broken.

Sewell will be only the third Black person to hold the position, and he’ll have to rebuild trust in a police force that’s been accused of harboring aggressive, racist, and corrupt officers.

When Adams, a Democrat and former police officer, takes office on January 1, he will become New York’s second Black mayor.

Sewell’s hiring fills a vital position two weeks before his official start date, with security being one of his campaign’s top concerns.

“Keechant Sewell is an experienced crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to provide both the safety and justice that New Yorkers deserve,” Adams said in an interview with The New York Post.

“I am happy to have Chief Sewell at the leadership of the NYPD, as she will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and enhancing our city.”

“The number one priority is violent crime,” Sewell told the Post.

“I want to look at what’s working and what’s not working in the city,” she continued.

Sewell, 49, will be in charge of about 36,000 police officers in the United States’ largest city, and will face the difficult task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase in crime.

“We warmly welcome Chief Sewell to America’s second-toughest policing position. Of course, being an NYPD cop on the street is the most difficult “According to Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s major police union.

Sewell is presently the chief investigator in Nassau County, New York, which is located east of the city.

She worked in the drugs and big cases unit, as well as as a hostage negotiator, for 23 years, according to the New York Times.