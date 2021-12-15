New York’s First Woman Police Chief, Keechant Sewell, has been appointed, according to reports.

According to US media reports, New York will nominate Keechant Sewell as its first-ever female police chief to lead the country’s largest department, at a time when the city’s trust in law enforcement has been shattered.

Sewell will be only the third Black person to hold the position, and he’ll have to rebuild trust in a police force that’s been accused of harboring aggressive, racist, and corrupt officers.

Former police officer and Democratic mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will become New York City’s second Black mayor, announced his appointment two weeks before assuming office on January 1, 2022, with security being one of his primary campaign topics.

“Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to provide both the safety and justice that New Yorkers deserve,” Adams said in an interview with The New York Post.

Sewell, 49, will be in charge of about 36,000 police officers in the United States’ largest city, and will face the difficult task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase in crime.

“We warmly welcome Chief Sewell to America’s second-toughest policing position. Of course, being an NYPD cop on the street is the most difficult “According to Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s major police union.

Sewell is presently the chief investigator in Nassau County, New York, which is located east of the city.

She has worked in the drugs and big cases unit, as well as as a hostage negotiator, for 23 years, according to the New York Times.

“Violent crime is our number one priority,” she told the Post. “The number one priority is violent crime.”