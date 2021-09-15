New York Celebrates The Return Of Hit Shows On Broadway.

Following an 18-month coronavirus lockdown, Broadway celebrated the return of some of its biggest musicals on Tuesday, marking a watershed moment in the city’s post-pandemic rehabilitation.

To the delight and relief of the industry and theatergoers, “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” and “Chicago” all resumed performances.

Jenni Milanoski, who went from Boston with her daughter in hopes of seeing “Hamilton,” said, “Broadway is back and it’s a fantastic thing for everybody.”

They stayed in a hotel near the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where Hamilton is playing, so Milanoski could get in line for a ticket at 5:30 a.m. (1030 a.m. GMT), 14 hours before the musical started.

She found out there had been a cancellation at 10:15 a.m. and that she had secured the extra ticket she required.

“I’m a huge fan of this show. It’s the eleventh time I’ve watched it. Today’s energy will be fantastic,” Milanoski told AFP.

Broadway theaters have been progressively reopening throughout September, but Tuesday marks the return of a number of the city’s most popular productions.

Back in May, former governor Andrew Cuomo predicted that Broadway will reopen on September 14.

All audience members, as well as actors, backstage workers, and theater staff, must be vaccinated, and spectators must wear masks throughout the show.

Despite fears about the highly infectious Delta strain, theatergoers said they felt safe returning to indoor shows because everyone had been vaccinated.

“You don’t have to be concerned about them not wearing masks, either. If they don’t, they’ll be thrown off the show,” Milanoski’s 18-year-old daughter Maddy warned.

Angela Mecca, 65, agreed around the street at the Broadway ticket counter in Times Square, pointing to a tag on her luggage that read “completely vaccinated, little inebriated.”

“I believe I will be lot more at ease. We have copies of our vaccination cards that we’ve used with no problems to get into a handful of restaurants in New York City, so that’s fine,” she told AFP.

Mecca was in town from Buffalo, New York, and was looking forward to seeing “Waitress,” which reopened earlier this month.

“We aim to come every year to see a couple of plays, so it’s great to see it reopening. It was missed by us. There’s nothing quite like it,” she remarked.

Before Covid-19 overtook the Big Apple in March 2020, prompting the abrupt shutdown that left thousands of people out of work, Broadway generated about $33 million in weekly sales across 31 plays.

