New Year’s Eve Party at Covid Clouds.

After another difficult and pandemic-plagued year marked by increased restrictions, skyrocketing case numbers, and a glimmer of optimism for brighter days ahead, the world ushered in 2022 on Friday.

The previous 12 months have seen a new US president and a new Adele album, the first Olympic Games without spectators, and authoritarian regimes smash democratic ambitions from Afghanistan to Myanmar and Hong Kong.

However, the pandemic, which is now in its third year, once again controlled existence for the majority of humanity.

Since the coronavirus was initially discovered in central China in December 2019, more than 5.4 million individuals have perished.

Thousands more have become ill as a result of epidemics, lockdowns, lock-ins, and an alphabet soup of PCR, LFT, and RAT testing.

The year 2021 began with promise, as life-saving vaccines were made available to around 60% of the world’s population, despite the fact that many of the world’s poor still lack access and some of the world’s wealthy mistakenly assume the vaccines are part of some ill-defined conspiracy.

According to an AFP tally, the appearance of the Omicron variety neared the end of the year, pushing the number of daily new Covid-19 cases beyond one million for the first time.

France became the latest country to declare Omicron as its prevalent coronavirus strain on Friday.

The variant’s popularity is driving record new cases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and even Australia, which has traditionally been a safe haven from the pandemic.

From 1000 GMT, parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati were the first to welcome in the new year.

However, as diseases spread, celebrations have been canceled or scaled back from Seoul to San Francisco.

The wide harbour in Sydney, which promotes itself as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world” in normal times, was noticeably empty as people gathered to see the city’s fireworks.

With visitors still unable to enter the country and many citizens afraid of Omicron’s quick spread, tens of thousands, rather than the one million or more that regularly come to the foreshore, are expected to attend.

Nonetheless, the city rang in the New Year with a boom, exploding six tons of multicolored fireworks that lighted up the Opera House and floating barges, turning the Harbour Bridge into a rainbow.

As she awaited the event, 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard told AFP, “I’m just trying to focus on the great things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the awful things that have happened.”

