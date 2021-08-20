New US sanctions against Russia have been imposed over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but Germany has been spared.

The US government placed additional sanctions on Russia for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, but Germany was exempt, according to the Associated Press.

The sanctions were aimed at two Russian ships, the Ostap Sheremeta and the JSC Nobility, which are both involved in pipe laying for the project, as well as a Russian construction firm, Konstanta OOO.

The German corporation in charge of the project, Nord Stream AG, and its executives have not been sanctioned. The sanctions against the company were lifted by the Biden administration earlier this year in an effort to repair relations with Germany following the Trump administration.

Members of Congress have expressed concerns that the pipeline will give Russia too much power in Europe, but the Biden administration has justified its position by claiming that while it opposes the project, it is a done deal.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including through sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries, as well as to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sector,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The news comes less than a month after the US and Germany negotiated an agreement to allow Nord Stream 2 to be completed without US penalties being imposed on German companies.

The United States and Germany agreed on July 21 to fight any Russian attempt to exploit the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. They also agreed to fund alternative energy and development initiatives in Ukraine and Poland, which are both bypassed by the project and fear Russia’s ambitions.

The Nord Stream 2 project has presented the Biden administration with a huge foreign policy conundrum. Both Republican and Democratic leaders in the United States have long concerned that it would give Russia too much control over European gas supplies. However, the pipeline is nearly complete, and the US is anxious to repair ties with Germany that were strained during Trump’s presidency.

Poland and Ukraine have voiced dissatisfaction with the decision to allow the pipeline to be completed. This is a condensed version of the information.