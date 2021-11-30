New testing reveals that Europe detected Omicron infections at least 11 days before South Africa.

According to new test results released on Tuesday by the Dutch RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, the Omicron COVID strain may have been circulating in Western Europe long before it was found in South Africa.

According to the RIVM, Omicron samples were discovered between November 19 and November 23, indicating that the Omicron variation was present in Europe at least 11 days before South Africa announced the novel coronavirus strain to the globe.

“It is not yet known whether the people implicated [in the earlier incidents]had also gone to southern Africa,” the RIVM said Tuesday.

According to the health institute, all people who tested positive for the Omicron variety have been informed of their illness status, and local health officials have begun contract tracing with more testing to come.

After testing at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Nov. 26, an additional 14 persons were revealed to have Omicron infections, according to the FDA.

The Netherlands isn’t the only country where Omicron illnesses have been confirmed before the outbreak in South Africa. According to CBS News, Belgium and Germany conducted sample testing in their nations prior to South Africa’s finding and warning to the rest of the world last week.

As concern increases about the fast-mutating COVID-19 strain, the Omicron variant has spread to at least 19 nations, but nothing is known about the variant.

The effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron form is unknown, but Moderna’s CEO told the Financial Times, “All the scientist[s]I’ve talked to… are saying, ‘This is not going to be good.”

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccine recommendations, advising that all adults in the United States obtain a booster shot.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, head of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told CBS News that individuals should follow that advise.

“People don’t know we’re more vulnerable today in this country as a whole because of the number of people who are now six, seven, or eight months out who haven’t gotten their boosters and are now reverting back to a much higher risk,” he added.