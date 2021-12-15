New research shows that China’s Sinovac vaccine is ineffective against the Omicron variant.

According to new research from the University of Hong Kong, China’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by biopharmaceutical business Sinovac Biotech, failed to produce appropriate antibodies to combat the omicron form.

Scientists who conducted the study said in a statement released Tuesday that both Sinovac’s CoronaVac and Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech’s vaccine produced “inadequate” antibody responses against the omicron version.

The study looked at two groups of 25 patients who had been fully immunized with CoronaVac and Pfizer’s vaccines. Scientists utilized two strains of the new variety — one from Nigeria and the other from South Africa, where omicron was first discovered — to test the vaccines’ efficacy against omicron.

The South China Morning Post reported that all of individuals who received the Sinovac vaccine lacked measurable levels of virus-fighting antibodies, citing research by academics Yuen Kwok-yung, Kelvin To, and Honglin Chen.

Meanwhile, measurable quantities were found in five of the 25 participants who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, indicating a “substantial” drop of 20 to 24 percent, according to Yuen and his team.

The scientists also noted that the Pfizer vaccine’s “titer of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron version has fallen by 36-40-fold.”

“The omicron variant virus reduced the effectiveness of two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, especially against CoronaVac. As a result, COVID-19 vaccination recipients, as well as COVID-19 patients who have recovered, may be at a higher risk of relapse or reinfection “They also said.

The findings, which looked at only one element of the immune response, suggested that booster injections for both vaccines may be required to provide increased protection, but more research is needed to confirm this.

New vaccines should be created in response to the new strain, according to the scientists.

“While waiting for the next generation of more matched vaccination, the public is urged to acquire a third dosage of the vaccine as soon as possible,” the scientists stated.

According to medical specialists, Omicron, which has been found in more than 60 nations since its discovery, appears to induce “extremely mild” symptoms.

According to research, the bulk of the variant’s initial cases were young and vaccinated people.