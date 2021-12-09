New jobless claims in the United States have fallen to levels last seen in 1969.

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell substantially last week, reaching levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, according to the government.

Last Monday, the Labor Department reported 184,000 new seasonally adjusted unemployment claims, far fewer than expected and 43,000 fewer than the prior week.

The carefully studied indicator of layoffs in the world’s largest economy has now reached a low not seen since the week of September 6, 1969, the second time in three weeks it has done so.

After rising into the millions when firms closed and laid off staff in March 2020, and then rebounding throughout much of this year as vaccines allowed normal business to resume, jobless claims have now plummeted below their pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

“A correction next week appears expected,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, “but the trend in claims obviously is declining swiftly, reflecting the extraordinary tightness of the labor market and the current upswing in GDP growth.”

“Firms should only let rid of employees if they have no other option, because rehiring them afterwards will be difficult and potentially expensive.”

The number of people getting unemployment benefits across all government programs fell by more than 350,000 to little over 1.9 million in the week ending November 20.