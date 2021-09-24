New home sales in the United States were surprisingly strong in August, according to the government.

According to official data released Friday, sales of new homes in the United States increased faster than economists predicted last month, yet prices remained high and supply was still limited.

Sales increased 1.5 percent from July’s upwardly revised rate to a seasonally adjusted pace of 740,000 annually, the Commerce Department stated, marking the second consecutive monthly gain.

Despite the overall economic depression caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, the housing sector has remained popular, since low mortgage rates and the virus’s interruptions encouraged people to look for properties.

The two months of gains, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson, imply that the virus’s fast-spreading Delta form may be forcing individuals back into the market.

In an analysis, he stated, “We believe the uptick in mortgage demand has been prompted by the Delta Covid wave, in an echo of the rise in demand for suburban properties following the initial Covid shock.”

“The demand rise will be considerably less this time, and we expect it to flatten down later in the fall when Delta concern subsides.”

The pattern over the last year and a half has resulted in a tightening of supply and a corresponding rise in prices, which improved only slightly last month, according to the data.

At the current rate of sales, supply in August was at a seasonally adjusted 6.1-month pace, a notch higher than in July. At $390,900, the median home price stayed steady from the previous month, but was significantly more than the $325,500 median in August 2020.

