One of China’s top virologists has cautioned that new coronavirus types would continue to develop, urging the public to maintain getting vaccinated.

According to the South China Morning Post, Shi Zhengli, also known as “the bat woman,” stated the world should be prepared to live with a constant stream of varieties for the foreseeable future.

“Because the number of infected cases has grown too large, the new coronavirus has had more opportunity to evolve and select,” Shi explained. “New varieties will continue to emerge,” Shi said, emphasizing that the public should not delay being vaccinated due to the virus’s developing mutations. Other specialists agree that the longer the virus is allowed to spread throughout a large population, the more probable it is to mutate into new varieties, some of which may be resistant to vaccines.

“People who claim, ‘I don’t want to get vaccinated because it’s just me and I’ll worry about myself; I’m not affecting anyone else,’ that is simply not true. Because people who do not get vaccinated allow the virus to spread throughout the community,” he explained to ABC.

Shi is the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. The pandemic was caused by a manufactured coronavirus leaked from the institute, according to an unproven conspiracy theory promoted by, among others, Republican lawmakers in the United States. According to Shi’s findings, the virus most likely started in Chinese horseshoe bats before spreading to humans.

The Delta mutation is the one that is getting the most attention right now. Delta, which is more contagious than the initial strain, is one of the main causes of the recent rise of viral infections in the United States, primarily among the unvaccinated. According to health experts, the existing immunizations provide enough protection against COVID-19, which is caused by Delta.

