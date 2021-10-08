New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States have resumed their downward trend.

According to official data released Thursday, fewer Americans made new claims for unemployment benefits last week, erasing a recent upswing in the indicator of labor market health.

The Labor Department reported 326,000 seasonally adjusted new claims filed in the week ending October 2, down 38,000 from the previous week’s upwardly revised amount and less than economists had predicted.

New jobless registrations have declined significantly this year as vaccines allow businesses to return to normal and rehire people, after rising into the millions as the Covid-19 outbreak began.

According to the data, last week’s data reverses a three-week sequence of gains, bringing claims down to around a month ago, but still above their pre-pandemic level of 256,000.

The rise in recent weeks was attributed to Hurricane Ida’s disruptions, but the patterns revealed in this report indicate “a good likelihood of claims sliding below 300,000 later this month for the first time since mid-March 2020,” according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Last week, another 23,453 additional claims were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for freelancers who aren’t ordinarily eligible for assistance — most likely backlogged applications since the program expired almost a month ago.

More than 4.1 million people were receiving benefits under all programs as of September 18, down from over 850,000 the week before.