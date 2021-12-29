New Chief Calls For Modernization Of China’s Rights-Concerned Region

In his first official visit to Xinjiang, China’s new party chairman appealed for better business conditions in the province, where claims of forced labor have caused several countries to launch a diplomatic boycott of the forthcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

New senior Communist Party official Ma Xingrui replaces Chen Quanguo, who directed decades of severe repression in the border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, after controlling the vital manufacturing base of Guangdong.

Campaigners claim that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, predominantly Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang camps, prompting US accusations of genocide, which China denies.

Ma said it was vital to “enhance the modernisation” of industrial and supply chains, as well as “take measures to promote firms and stimulate innovation,” during a visit to the provincial capital Urumqi this week, according to state-run local media.

He also emphasized the importance of increasing investment promotion and creating a strong international business climate, including tax benefits, although he did not go into detail.

Xinjiang is already a major manufacturing base, accounting for almost 20% of all clothes imported into the US each year.

However, Beijing has come under increasing scrutiny for its policies, with US President Joe Biden signing a legislation last Thursday effectively banning all imports from the region due to worries over forced labor.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act targets three products in particular: cotton, which Xinjiang is a significant producer of; tomatoes; and polysilicon, which is used to make solar panels.

Ma, a former aerospace engineer, was previously governor of Guangdong, China’s southern manufacturing region, which produces and exports everything from electronics to clothing.

He takes the place of Chen, who has been the party chairman of Xinjiang since 2016 and has been sanctioned by the US for “horrific and systematic violations” in the area.

Prior to Xinjiang, Chen was the architect of a violent crackdown in Tibet, which followed protests and a string of Buddhist monk self-immolations in the Himalayan region.

Ma promised to “unwaveringly promote sustained and long-term social stability in Xinjiang, and never allow for reversal of the hard-won stability” after his appointment.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have all launched diplomatic boycotts of the Games, citing serious human rights violations against Xinjiang’s Uyghur population.

China claims that the Xinjiang camps are vocational training centers, and that the education provided has avoided violent terrorist attacks and improved living conditions.