New Caledonia’s final vote on independence from France is tense.

New Caledonia, a Pacific island nation, held its third and last referendum on independence from France on Sunday, despite heated calls to postpone the vote because to the Covid pandemic.

Under a 1988 pact aimed at easing tensions on the islands, the territory, located 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) east of Australia, was given three independence referendums.

After rejecting a separation from its French former colonial overlords in 2018 and again last year, New Caledonia’s 185,000 voters are being asked one last time: “Do you want New Caledonia to accede to complete sovereignty and independence?”

The referendum takes place amid a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Paris and its regional allies.

Because of foreign territories like New Caledonia, France sees itself as a key Indo-Pacific power.

President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the French state will not take sides in the referendum, other than to ensure that the process is fair and orderly.

He stated Thursday that “the day following (the referendum), whatever the result, there will be a shared life” between New Caledonia and France.

Polls were open from 7:00 a.m. local time (2000 GMT Saturday) to 6:00 p.m. local time (0500 GMT Sunday), with results expected a few hours later.

The might of the Pacific In September, Australia enraged France by foregoing a large submarine deal in favor of a security alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States.

China’s expanding participation is at the heart of the dispute, with experts speculating that an independent New Caledonia would be more receptive to Beijing’s demands, which are fueled in part by a desire to exploit the territory’s massive nickel mines.

New Caledonia’s metal exports already have China as their largest single customer.

“All ingredients would be in place for China to establish itself permanently in New Caledonia if the French protection is removed,” said international relations analyst Bastien Vandendyck.

Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea, among other countries in the region, have already become “Chinese satellites,” according to Vandendyck.

“All China needs now is New Caledonia to complete its pearl necklace on Australia’s doorstep,” he remarked.

Pro-independence campaigners are boycotting the vote on Sunday, claiming that it should be postponed until September because “a fair campaign” is impossible due to high coronavirus infection rates.

New Caledonia’s 270,000 residents were mostly spared during the pandemic’s first phase, but the Delta strain has resulted in nearly 300 Covid-19 deaths since its debut.

The French government has turned down the request, claiming that the virus's spread has slowed and that the infection rate has dropped.