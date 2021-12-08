New Caledonia will vote on its independence from France in a tense last vote.

New Caledonia, a Pacific island, heads to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France, amid heated demands to postpone the vote because to the Covid pandemic.

Under a 1988 pact aimed at easing tensions on the island group, the territory, located about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) east of Australia, was permitted three independence referendums.

The territory’s 185,000 voters will be asked one last time: “Do you want New Caledonia to accede to full sovereignty and become independent?” after rejecting a separation from their French former colonial masters in 2018 and again last year.

The voting takes place amid a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Paris and its regional allies.

Because of foreign colonies like New Caledonia, France sees itself as a major Indo-Pacific force.

In September, Australia enraged France by rejecting a submarine deal in favor of a security alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States.

China’s expanding presence in the region is at the root of the recent conflict, with experts speculating that an independent New Caledonia would be more receptive to Beijing’s aspirations, which are fueled in part by a desire to exploit the territory’s mining economy.

China is already New Caledonia’s largest single customer for metal exports, particularly nickel.

“If the French guarantee is removed, the conditions are in place for China to permanently establish itself in New Caledonia,” said Bastien Vandendyck, a Pacific-focused international relations analyst.

Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea are among the countries in the Melanesia region that have already become “Chinese satellites,” according to Vandendyck.

“All China needs now is New Caledonia to complete its pearl necklace on Australia’s doorstep,” he remarked.

Pro-independence activists are calling for the referendum to be postponed until September because “a fair campaign” is impossible while coronavirus infection levels are high.

During the first phase of the global pandemic, New Caledonia’s 270,000 residents were mostly spared Covid infections, but the Delta strain has resulted in nearly 300 Covid deaths in recent months.

The French government has turned down the request, claiming that the virus’s transmission has slowed and that the infection rate has dropped to a manageable 80 to 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The pro-independence camp has threatened to reject the referendum’s results and has pledged to petition the United Nations to have it annulled.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French minister in charge of foreign territories, said that while it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.