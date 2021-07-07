Netflix’s Best Upcoming New K-Dramas in 2021

Netflix’s selection of Korean dramas continues to expand, with several exciting new series set to debut this year. The streaming service announced in February that it would invest almost $500 million in South Korea this year to “bring more variety and diversity” to its increasing foreign audience.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is one of the most eagerly awaited series to debut. On July 23, a special one-off episode from Kingdom, the two-season Netflix original series, will be published.

The series is set during the Joseon era in Korea and depicts a country beset by a mysterious disease that spreads among its citizens. With the advent of a mystery individual known as Ashin, the second season concluded on a cliffhanger.

The special episode will explore “the intriguing backdrop of the plague” and “the origins of the resurrection plant that unleashed the avalanche of tragic events that swept through Joseon and a woman abandoned by everybody – Ashin,” according to a statement released by Netflix last month.

You Are My Spring, a new K-drama series that premiered on South Korea’s tvN channel on Wednesday before being distributed on Netflix the same day, was also released this week.

Blood, tears, and a person appearing to fall to their death all appeared in the first five minutes of the dramatic opening scene of the first episode of the new series. Every Monday and Tuesday, new episodes of You Are My Spring will be available on Netflix.

We take a look at some of the most anticipated new K-drama shows coming out this year.

The Sea of Silence

This sci-fi mystery thriller stars South Korean actress Bae Doona as an astrobiologist who is seeking to figure out what happened at an abandoned lunar research station.

The plot is set in the future, when the Earth has been “desertified,” as Netflix stated when the show was first announced in September.

Park Eun-kyo, who previously authored the 2009 South Korean thriller Mother from Bong Joon-ho, wrote the original Netflix series.

Gong Yoo is part of the show’s star-studded cast. This is a condensed version of the information.