Netflix’s audience is growing, but profits are decreasing.

Netflix beat revenue and subscriber projections on Tuesday, but shares slumped as the leader in streaming television missed profit expectations in the most recent quarter.

The global streaming giant announced that it had 209 million paid members and $7.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter, up 19% from the same period a year ago.

The profit was $1.35 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the previous quarter. The net income number fell short of market forecasts.

Following the release of the earnings numbers, Netflix shares dropped 3% in after-market dealings.

The pandemic, according to the streaming leader, has caused “unusual choppiness” in its performance following a year of tremendous growth that has now slowed.

Netflix claimed it is “in the early phases of venturing into gaming” as production recovers from pandemic-related delays.

In an earnings release, Netflix said, “We consider gaming as another new content area for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV.”

“Games, like films and programs, will be included in customers’ Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost.”