Netanyahu describes the situation as “dangerous.” Before attacking Iran, Israel’s new government will inform the US.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the new government that followed his administration as a threat to Israel’s national security because it has committed to notify the US before acting against Iran.

According to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement, Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the second time in four days on Thursday, and the two agreed on a “no surprises” strategy.

Netanyahu responded to the agreement via video statements on Monday, criticizing the new government’s apparent departure from his own unilateralism agenda. He described it as a “amazing dedication.”

“In areas connected to Iran’s nuclear program, Lapid promised Blinken that Israel would not surprise the US. That is the program aimed at producing nuclear weapons to destroy the state of Israel, according to Netanyahu.

He claimed that if previous Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin had secured such an agreement decades ago, “we would not have destroyed Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactor.”

“The United States has asked me many times to make such a commitment,” Netanyahu stated. “Now, don’t get me wrong: Israel has no better ally or friend than the United States, but when it comes to our security, our very survival, I’ve always reserved the right to act on our own without alerting our American friends.”

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that he acted without consulting the United States at times, and that the current ruling coalition led by Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pledge would only hasten the country’s demise.

“There were instances when I did warn them of impending moves, and there were times when I didn’t,” Netanyahu stated. “Yet it only took the Lapid-Bennett government three days to weaken this crucial and critical tenet of our national security,” he added. “That is why this administration poses such a threat to our future. That’s why we’ll bring them down much more quickly than you think.”

Ahead of Netanyahu’s comments, Lapid trashed the previous administration in comments delivered to a meeting of his Yesh Atid faction, which came in second only to Netanyahu’s Likud party but managed to coalesce with Bennett’s Yamina. This is a brief summary.