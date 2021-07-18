Netanyahu allegedly urged Trump to strike Iran after losing the election, according to Israel’s Defense Minister.

On Saturday, Israel’s Defense Minister refuted a claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed former US President Donald Trump to launch military strikes against Iran after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Benny Gantz, a retired Israeli army general and the country’s defense minister, told a local news site yesterday that a New Yorker report claiming Netanyahu pushed for US action against Iran was most likely “not true.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gantz remarked in an interview, “I’m not aware of this narrative and I assume this is not what happened.” Gantz went on to say that he would have been aware of such a move and that the country should not be pressuring the US to fight for them.

“We should not demand that America fight for us. In the interview, Gantz stated, “Iran is a regional and global problem.”

Gantz’s comments came after The New Yorker published a brief piece on Thursday claiming that top US General Mark Milley feared that, despite being repeatedly advised not to, Trump would pursue military action against Iran towards the conclusion of his term.

A number of “Iran hawks,” notably Israel, were said to desire Trump to carry out such attempts in the paper, which will be released as part of an upcoming book on the Trump administration.

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser stated, “Trump had a group of Iran hawks surrounding him and was tight with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also encouraging the Administration to move against Iran after it was evident that Trump had lost the election.”

According to the story, Milley was concerned that Trump would stage a “Reichstag moment,” or create a catastrophe in order to “swoop in,” save the country, and keep power, like Adolf Hitler did in 1933.

Milley warned Trump, according to the story, that if he launched military action against Iran, he would be “in for a f***ing war.” The article then goes into depth on how the Joint Chiefs of Staff helped to avert a conflict with Iran in early January.

Milley, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo advised Trump on January 3 that any military strike against Iran would be impossible to carry out, according to the. This is a condensed version of the information.