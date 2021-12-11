Neo-Nazi Christmas Decorations Discovered in Raid, Supposedly for Sale

Police recovered Swastika-branded Christmas tree ornaments and other things with Nazi emblems or images of Adolph Hitler during an eight-hour raid at a residential building in Zwickau, Saxony, in eastern Germany.

In a report published on Dec. 6, Saxony police stated, “The Zwickau police department hammered the right-wing extremist sales scene.”

“On [Dec. 6], the Zwickau criminal police conducted an eight-hour search in a residential building in the Zwickau neighborhood of Cainsdorf with the assistance of colleagues from the Saxony State Criminal Police Office. State security officers had earlier concluded, as part of their investigations, that the 39-year-old German resident there could deal in Nazi religious goods.” The suspect’s identity was kept a secret.

According to investigators, more than 100 different professionally created pieces were discovered in the living rooms and a workshop, with Nazi emblems or images of celebrities from the National Socialist era. Candle arches, incense smokers, cups, engraved glasses and slates, Christmas tree decorations, busts, T-shirts, and calendars were among the items seized, according to police.

“The objects discovered appeared to be for sale.”

Christmas tree ornaments with a swastika were among the goods available.

The suspect is being investigated for allegedly transmitting Nazi propaganda, which is illegal under Germany’s strong anti-national socialist legislation.

Swastikas and Schutzstaffel, or SS, runes are considered “symbols of anti-constitutional organization” by the legislation. Putting such artifacts on exhibit unless for artistic purposes is against the law and can lead to a prison sentence. Using Nazi gestures, such as the Nazi salute or Nazi-era expressions, is likewise prohibited.

Two blank vaccination passports, an allegedly falsified vaccination card, and “construction items that had been marketed for a hunt for burglaries” were also discovered, according to police.

Police said they seized a prohibited one-hand knife, brass knuckles, and a cartridge, in addition to the suspect’s telephones and tablets.

Lutz Rodig, the police chief of Zwickau, stated that it was obvious that the suspect was selling the seized products far beyond regional borders.

According to Rodig, “a supra-regional dealer with right-wing Nazi propaganda” has been barred from trade as a result of investigations by the state security police.

“We are confident that we have given a major blow to the right-wing scene’s distribution structures,” the police chief stated.

