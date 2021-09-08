Neighbors are awoken by loud explosions and screams as a shooter opens fire in the street.

The sound of shouts and “loud booms” woke many awake as a shooter opened fire in the street.

Officers have blocked off Stanley Road in Kirkdale today following a shooting early this morning.

One man in his 30s and another in his 20s were admitted to Royal Liverpool University Hospital with gunshot wounds about 12.50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Merseyside Police.

The incident is thought to have occurred in Kirkdale’s Stanley Road neighborhood, where a police cordon has been up that extends to adjoining Pansy Street.

Both males were wounded in the hands and legs, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

One resident of the area for 45 years told The Washington Newsday that he came upon the police incident this morning while on his way to buy a newspaper from a local shop.

Officers taped up the Go Local shop where he typically shops on the corner of Stanley Road, and it remains closed this afternoon.

He then proceeded down Pansy Street, where he noticed blood smeared across the pavement, according to the man.

A hairdresser, a barber, Top Notch Burgers, and Pound Plus Superstore are among the businesses inside the police cordon that have remained closed as police conduct their investigation.

Earlier this morning, detectives were seen examining a stretch of grass off Commercial Road, while forensics investigated Stanley Road for evidence.

Another newcomer to the neighborhood, who has lived there for six months, claimed he has noticed a lot more gang activity in recent months.

His wife awoke him shortly after midnight after hearing shouts from the street.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Kirkdale’s ‘Flowers Lanes,’ a network of residential streets off Stanley Road with names like Crocus Street and Snowdrop Street.

Authorities have lately selected those streets, as well as the surrounding community, as a major focus for policing and council action to combat crime and anti-social behavior.

After two males arrived to the Royal Liverpool Hospital following the shooting, a police scene was set up outside the main entrance.

According to a spokeswoman for Merseyside Police, “The summary has come to an end.”